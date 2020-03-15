KP govt urged to create separate sub-secretariat for Hazara division

PTI Hazara chapter calls upon the KP government to immediately take steps for the setting up a sub-secretariat in Hazara Region on the model of South Punjab led by an Additional Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police and Secretaries of departments as a prelude to the constitutional formalities being completed for the formation of Hazara province.

This demand was raised by PTI Hazara Division President Ali Asghar Khan while talking to the media. He has also urged elected representatives in KP Assembly to pass the resolution on Hazara province with a two-thirds majority.

A motion was already adopted in the KP in assembly on 21st March 2014 in support of a separate province for the people of Hazara. Six years have passed since and the initiative has gained support with calls for smaller administrative units in the shape of smaller provinces rising from various quarters across the country including Bahawalpur and Southern Punjab.

At the federal level too, we have a government that has smaller administrative units as part of its manifesto and as a result we have witnessed a number of steps to build consensus on this important national issue the latest being a government announcement to take steps to create a Southern Punjab Province

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Hazara would like to reiterate its commitment to respond to the aspirations of the people of Hazara and take advantage of the opportunity that presents itself and calls upon the KP assembly to move now to seek a two-thirds majority from the KP Assembly on the resolution passed previously for a separate Hazara Province through a simple majority.

This will indeed be a step towards ensuring better governance by allowing easy access to citizens ensuring better allocation and implementation through increased feedback and oversight. It is, in fact, a necessity in light of the KP Assembly resolution of 2014 and the movement of a separate province for which the people of Hazara have sacrificed with the blood of their sons.

The KP assembly must set aside a few days for this debate which may be initiated before the 12th of April, the Anniversary of the Shuhada e Hazara. This in its own way will be a tribute to those that laid down their lives for Hazara province and those that even today are living with disabilities due to the injuries they sustained.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Hazara and PTI’s elected representatives in parliament both at the Provincial and National level are committed and resolute in performing their role for the creation of the Hazara Province. We have been in consultation at the federal and Provincial level and it is our strong belief that by working through this together and with the support of our workers and citizens we will be in a position to share positive outcomes in the near future.