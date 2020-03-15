Govt sends relief goods for Pakistanis stuck in Wuhan

The government has sent relief goods for the Pakistani nationals stuck in China’s Wuhan city, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource development Zulfiqar Hussain Bukhari said that his ministry has provided 15-day ration and other necessary things to the 1,300 Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan. He maintained that provision of every possible assistance to the overseas Pakistanis was the government’s top priority. He said that they were in contact with the Chinese government over the issue.

Meanwhile, In Punjab, special counters have been set up in all government hospitals where free Corona related tests are being conducted and medical treatment provided. This was stated by Punjab Auqaf Minister Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah while addressing a departmental meeting in Lahore on Sunday.