Faith and hope

Pakistan has urged the world to stop India’s belligerence as New Delhi continued to crush the minorities. India had made life for the minorities miserable. Urgent steps were required to force an end to India’s “discriminatory and anti-minority” policies. Last month’s violence in India’s capital, which predominately targeted Muslims was of great concern to Pakistan.

The world must unite in ensuring protection of minorities and their places of worships and properties in India. Condemning desecration and vandalism of places of worships in India, F.O spokesperson said, at least 14 mosques and one Dargah were reported burnt by Hindutva vigilantes in three to four days, under deliberate targets. The rioters had also desecrated copies of the holy Quran. Gross human right Violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir could not be justified by any principles underlying Kashmiris right to self-determination and freedom. The secretary general of the United Nations is aware of the atrocities and state terrorism by Narendra Modi’s government. But nothing seems to be in the offing to resolve the internationally recognized dispute of Kashmir.

There will be no regional and international peace without resolving the Kashmir dispute. The only way open is conversation and negotiations. War is not the solution, specially when both India and Pakistan are nuclear powers. Sanity must prevail the Indian leadership must understand. International community has an important role to play in this context, for the sake of peace and stability and sustainable socio-economic development for a way forward.

As chief of Army Staff General Bajwa puts it, Regional Stability is linked with peace in Afghanistan. There is need to guard against spoilers, internal as well as external. US Taliban deal is indeed historic as foreign office terms it. Afghan government has to play a positive role now to take up with the Taliban to carry the peace process forward. This is an opportunity all Afghan group should make best use of through internal cooperation and reconciliation, opportunity lost will be disastrous.

New problems require more organizational structures in which creativity, flexibility and efficiency are underlined and “client” necessarily constitutes one of the final orientations

Pakistan will continue key role for Afghan peace. Speaking at the graduation of 28th diplomatic course for foreign diplomats at Foreign Service Academy, foreign Minster Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan wanted peace for the stability and security of the region. Pakistan will continue key role for Afghan peace. Foreign Minister distributed certificates among the participants and congratulated them on completion of the course. Foreign secretary Sohail Mehmood, Director General Foreign Service academy, Nadeem Riaz, and other senior officials of the Ministry also attended the graduation ceremony.

23oth corps commanders’ conference at General Headquarters reviewed national, regional situation and also discussed emerging situation with regard to coronavirus and preventive measures. The conference reviewed the operational preparedness, situation along the line of control (LOC), geo-strategic environment, and national and regional security situation with particular emphasis on Afghanistan peace process. “The path to regional stability and peace passes through Afghanistan”, the Army Chief is reported to have said in the corps commanders conference.

It was important to ensure that the wellbeing of all concerned is better protected in view of the challenges the country faces because of break out of deadly coronavirus. In this context PSL matches in Karachi will continue sans fans. That is matches would be held without spectators. However, preparedness to contain coronavirus threat has to be strong, organized, and perfect guidance from the concerned authorities, to avoid risks to the safety of the public, rather publics in different categories and groups. Health Experts are of the view that rise in mercury is likely to control coronavirus. Let us hope that works. World health organization (WHO) has declared the COVID-19 as pandemic. Federal and provincial authorities are coping with the challenge with effective coordination. Precautionary measures and preventive approaches are essential to control coronavirus.

Politics over people is unacceptable. The policies of the government along with their decisions need to reflect the sentiment that promised human development to be the top priority. The days to come will be a challenge for the government if there are questions on performance and delays in outputs. In time of crisis any action or in-action has to be carefully calculated keeping in view alternatives available. Change is not a simple thing to play with. It needs experts to provide necessary in-put.

No matter how dismal the situation: every Pakistani has to fight back. This means a new leader, a new social contract and a new people managing things. The only positives are Faith and Hope. Let us view Pakistan through the light of the creator to witness rainbows. Our own darkness we have to shed to unchain and throw away the spell of the curse. Positive attitudes and tasteful behaviors are the foundation of an enabling culture, a way forward. Let us accept that we ourselves are responsible for our failures and weaknesses. We need to add to our strengths to defeat negative forces.

Let us discover the ultimate truth. Love gives realization of existence, fear is due to hate, and hate due to fear, love is like an ocean, ultimate truth, a perfect notion, deeply deep, seemingly silent it is in fact in motion, love is a frame of reference for justice and disciplined beautiful life, learning from ocean the spirit of cooperation and co-existence, to establish peace and do away with road blocks to break resistance for life and meaningful existence. Love demands respect, life’s golden fact.

Law makers and decision makers, do you care to deliver justice to the needy and provide relief to the have not’s? You will do good to the hapless, it will be your life reward. Promote National unity, respect national symbols and rule of law, has to be our resolve. These are indicators of respect, dignity, faith and hope, and building bridges of songs, for healthy happy mutual bonds. Remember, challenges we confront on the cross-road keep growing. It is a jungle wherein we are trapped.

New problems require more organizational structures in which creativity, flexibility and efficiency are underlined and “client” necessarily constitutes one of the final orientations. The quality of Public administration moreover, remains to a great extent dependent on those who produce services.

The writer is the former director of National Institute of Administration (NIPA), Government of Pakistan