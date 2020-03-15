Hum Showcase 2020 postponed

Coronavirus is rapidly spreading around the globe. Every public gathering has been cancelled and even fashion shows are postponed. Hum Network Limited, a media company has postponed Hum Showcase 2020 by keeping in view the WHO guidelines on COVID19 pandemic. The official announcement says, “Hum Network Ltd. being one of the leading media companies has always taken its social responsibility seriously. In line with the above, keeping in view the WHO guidelines on COVID19 pandemic, it has been decided to postpone Hum Showcase 2020 until the situation becomes conducive to holding such an event.” Hum Showcase 2020 is a three days event that was scheduled to take place between 27th-29th March in Karachi and every year it brings many fashion designers under one roof.