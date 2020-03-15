Shoot of Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ halted, actor confirms

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday announced that the shoot of his upcoming film “Jersey” has been stopped in the light of the coronavirus outbreak. “At a time like this it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe,” Shahid, who was shooting for the film in Chandigarh, tweeted. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, “Jersey” is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son’s wish. The film also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.