Shaan-e-Pakistan gets postponed

Due to the COVID-19 situation worldwide and as per the regulations of WHO and the government of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India – from where majority of the participants and associates of Shaan-e-Pakistan hail from, the organisers have decided to postpone the show to the date suitable to host an event of this stature. “We will be announcing the new date on the 23rd of March (Pakistan Day) after relevant approvals and discussion this week, tentatively which has been locked in for the month of June. As SEP we want to be responsible in doing our event and at this stage it seems not so promising. We look forward to come back with more energy, power and scope,” read their official statement.