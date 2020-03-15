Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir are finally married

Actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday at an undisclosed location kick-starting the next chapter in their lives.

The wedding ceremony of the beloved couple was attended by close family and friends and was kept a private affair.

Photographs of the pair’s mayun ceremony were doing rounds on the Internet with fans showering an outpouring of their love and well-wishes for the duo.

The couple did not share any photos from the ceremony on their official social media accounts but some eventually leaked on social media.

Hours after their marriage, Ahad shared a picture with his new wife with a caption that read “Hello, Mrs. Mir”.

Sajal also shared the same picture with the caption: “Hello, Mr Mir”.

But the internet was already flooded with pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony was attended by the couple’s families, relatives and close friends.

In the comment sections of the couple’s Instagram accounts, showibz stars sent blessings to Ahad and Sajal and wished them a happy life.

Zara Noor Abbas, Mira Sethi, Aiman Khan, Iqra Aziz, Hajra Yamin, Zeba Bakhtiar, Momal Ayesha Jehanzeb, Sana Javed, Sadaf Kanwal and many other people from the showbiz dropped congratulatory comments on the couple’s timeline. News desk

Sajal Aly was quick to change her name on her Instagram profile adding Ahad Mir as the last name.

The Yeh Dil Mera star is looking handsome in a pearl white sherwani and the bride chose to wear Zara Shahjahan on her big day.

The stunning couple has not shared anything on their personal social media accounts though, with majority of the pictures surfacing on fan accounts.