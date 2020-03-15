PMA urges public to avoid crowded places

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has appreciated the federal government for taking the decision of putting ban on public gatherings throughout the country.

PMA release said they appreciate holding the PSL matches without spectators. We also appreciate closing of schools, cinemas and marriage halls, because the best strategy to fight against Coronavirus is to stop spreading it.

The Virus has reached more than 145 countries till now. The developing countries are facing more deaths due to the virus. Although it is a serious problem but people need not to panic because our government is taking right steps for prevention of coronavirus.

The Sindh Government has performed very well regarding taking steps to stop spread of coronavirus. They have already closed the educational institution till 31st May 2020; they are establishing quarantine and isolation facilities in Interior Sindh at every district.

PMA believes that life is important than all kind of celebrations or other gatherings. “Your safety is important than anything else, you can arrange and attend these gatherings in future. The people who have booked marriage halls should get their money back.”

PMA requests all the societies of different medical specialties to postpone their meetings, seminars and conferences.

We suggest government to strengthen the screening process at all the airports and other entry points of the country. The quarantined facility established at Taftan should be made vaster and other required facilities should also be improved. Government should increase the isolation facilities with increasing number of ventilators. We already have shortage of ventilators which should be increased to treat the serious patients of coronavirus, says PMA.

We have observed that some labs are privately doing coronavirus test, as it is sensitive test so these labs should get NOC from the government for conducting this test. Government should ban the test without NOC, it says.

Any person suffering from cold or flu should not himself go for test instead visit qualified doctor and act upon his advice. Do not pay attention to the confusing advises on social media, only follow the government’s advice through national press and media.

People are requested to play their due role to stop spreading the virus and this can be done by adopting preventive measure only, concludes the release.