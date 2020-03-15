Protecting consumers’ rights top priority: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that safeguarding the rights of consumers is the basic responsibility of the government. In his message on the occasion of World Consumers’ Rights Day, Usman Buzdar said that protecting the consumers’ rights is the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the Punjab government is taking all out measures for safeguarding the rights of consumers. He said that consumers will get their genuine rights in the new Pakistan. Consumers Protection Act has been enforced throughout the province and thousands of consumers are getting benefits from it, he added. The chief minister said that Consumer Courts have been constituted under the Consumer Protection Act. Consumers should also get awareness about their rights and duties, he concluded.