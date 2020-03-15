All parties should work together for new provinces: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan has urged all political parties to work together for establishment of new provinces and said that incumbent government is not representative of masses.

Addressing a joint press conference former prime minister clarified that they are not fighting the war of power but are working for supremacy of law and constitution.

Elected representatives of the people should solve problems of masses. The present government came to power as a result of controversial election, he said.

Senior vice president of PML-N Shahid Khaqan criticized government and said that country is suffering from flour and sugar crisis but government is busy in suppressing political opponents by making false accusations of corruption.

He went on to say that a single political party cannot establish a new province and urged all parties to work together for this cause.

Former Interior Minister and PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal announced opposition’s unconditional votes if government tries to establish South Punjab province.

He also said that politics, economy and defense are closely linked and if all three sectors do not make progress, defense cannot be strong.

Ahsan Iqbal also urged all political parties and stakeholders to agree to end conspiracies for removal of government after next elections. He further said that transparent election is the only way to get rid of this government. He also claimed that Pakistan’s enemies have funded Imran Khan.