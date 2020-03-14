Why an off-the-cuff Lagarde comment spooked euro bond investors so much

For years, bond investors buying debt from riskier euro zone countries such as Italy have been comforted by the presence of the ECB’s backstop to borrowing costs. But a communication mishap at a crucial juncture has undone some of that confidence.

The European Central Bank stepped up to the plate on Thursday, offering fresh stimulus to support economies and banks reeling from the ravages of coronavirus, which among bloc members has hit already-fragile Italy the hardest.

But ECB chief Christine Lagarde then proceeded to spark the biggest daily jump in Italian borrowing costs since 2011 with a seemingly off-the-cuff remark that it was not the central bank’s job to help “close spreads.”

That was a reference to the yield spread or premium over German bond yields that riskier southern European countries must pay investors when they borrow. Lagarde’s efforts to row back and a wave of reassurances from ECB officials on Friday have not done the trick, with Italy’s 10-year borrowing costs slipping only slightly from 8-month peaks.

So why exactly did Lagarde’s casual remark, blamed by some on her lack of central banking experience, dent bondholders’ confidence so much? In short, the ECB’s 2.6 trillion euro asset purchase scheme along with crisis fighting measures such as the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) program, have helped underpin borrowing costs and encouraged investors into the bloc’s riskier bond markets.

“The ECB’s job is, in the strictest sense, not to ‘close spreads’,” said Aberdeen Standard Investments’ rates fund manager Ross Hutchison.

But, he added, its bond buying programs and ‘buyer of last resort’ status keep Italian bond spreads tighter than they should be based on debt and growth fundamentals.

“The ECB needs to be careful with its messaging to balance between not being seen to be underwriting moral hazard, but neither to be an idle spectator in a period of market chaos,” he said.

Hutchison, who is ‘underweight’ Italy but like other investors had made some purchases recently, said the damage done at Thursday’s ECB press conference would take more than reassuring comments to undo.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield at around 1.81%, has surged around 72 basis points this week — its biggest weekly rise since 1994.