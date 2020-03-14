Cloud firms turn to long nights, employee health checks to survive work-from-home rush

Italian IT shop owner Simone Merlini joined a 2 p.m. call on Wednesday to do something that sounded fairly straightforward: demo three Amazon.com Inc cloud services to a new client.

He ended up finishing at 1 a.m., taking dinner and a beer at his desk, after an unexpected engineering sprint to get 400 of the customer’s employees prepared to work from home for the first time. “You can imagine my face in the conference call when their ask changed,” he said.

The intercontinental spread of a novel coronavirus in recent weeks has many businesses rushing to cloud computing, particularly work-from-home software. It is spreading thin IT consultancies that install those systems, such as Merlini’s 35-person shop, beSharp near Milan, and is also spawning extraordinary measures at the data centers that make up the “cloud.”

Several data center managers said they are taking their workers’ temperatures to check for fever, limiting visitors and laying in food, water and other supplies to ensure that operations that have just become even more important to global trade withstand any shocks from the pandemic.

Since it originated in China late last year, the coronavirus that causes the sometimes fatal respiratory illness COVID-19 has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide and been reported in more than 130 countries.

“It’s a complicated and sad time but from a business point of view, it’s quite incredible for us,” Merlini said from home, where he and his wife take turns minding their 2-year-old child in the absence of the regular caretakers who are unreachable.

Most businesses in the world still rely on software and computers that are maintained in physical offices and cannot be easily used any other way. But as government travel restrictions in Italy, China, the United States and elsewhere make those offices inaccessible, companies must find ways to keep operations humming.

For many, including the multinational company working with Merlini, the solution has been services such as Amazon WorkSpaces that live in server-filled data centers, where businesses can store data and software and stream it online to users anywhere.

Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

BIG RUSH

Merlini, whose business partners with Amazon, said the cloud giant had sent him five potential customers in recent days. Another five companies reached out directly.

Laptops are not common among Italian businesses, including at the client whose local workforce Merlini helped bring to the cloud in one night, he said. The client immediately ordered Chromebook laptops from Amazon, he said, the first of which arrived on Friday. Federico Caboni, managing director of BeeToBit, an Amazon partner on Italy’s Sardinia island, said he just helped its capital city of Cagliari set up 250 employees to work from home nearly overnight.