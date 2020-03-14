Cristiano Ronaldo not infected with coronavirus

With Italy currently on red alert, Ronaldo will remain in Portugal in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Ronaldo’s teammate Daniele Rugani became the first Serie A player to test positive for the virus.

Paulo Dybala was also rumored to have contacted the virus but Juventus were quick to debunk those claims.

Juventus also confirmed that other players as well as 121 staff members have all gone into isolation following news of the recent situation.

Ronaldo initially flew home to Madeira to visit his mother Dolores, who suffered a stroke earlier this month.

He will now be unable to return to Italy due to strict restrictions and the country being placed on lock-down at the moment.

Furthermore, in his statement on Friday, Ronaldo also stated that protecting human life must come above any other interests and expressed solidarity with his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani who has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

“I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others,” wrote Cristiano in his Instagram post.