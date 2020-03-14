Carlos Brathwaite extends gratitude to Pakistani fans

“Thanks for hospitality and opportunity. I felt extremely safe, and I really enjoyed my time on and off the field”.

This was the tweet that the West-Indian all-rounder Brathwaite wrote for Pak fans. He also clarified that he was not going back due to the security situation but the increasing corona virus in the whole world. He also said congratulation to the Pakistan cricket board due to organizing the tournament in Pakistan.

He shared the flag of Pakistan with his tweet,” Lots of love, until next time.”

It is pertinent to mention that the eight different players from the different teams are leaving Pakistan due to the deadly corona virus.

My leaving has absolutely nothing to do with not feeling safe but everything to do with respecting a worldwide pandemic and trying to be with my family through these uncertain times and uncertainty with airline travel and impending border bans,” he added.

He wished his side best of luck for the remaining tournament and congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on holding PSL in Pakistan.

“I wish my team continued success in the hunt for the final four and eventually a title push and I congratulate the PCB on a well-run tournament thus far and I pray it is completed and the people of Pakistan get what they deserve, a full tournament and a deserving winner,” he maintained