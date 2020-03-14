“An Ultra-High, KOL’s Challenge with TECNO Camon 15”

TECNO, a premium mobile phone brand is once again endeavoring to change the dynamics of smartphone cameras, with the upcoming launch of Camon 15. Brand collaborated with many famous social media influencers Saboor Aly, Maryam Nafees, and Ukhano and they challenge to take pictures from height to check the results of their upcoming Camon 15.

For this, all the three celebs went to the highest altitude, and clicked pictures with Camon 15 and then zoomed it to the extremeto see how the pictures clarity and quality.All the celebrities were amazed by incredible pictures result and they further challenged tofans on Tecno official Facebook Page. That’s not it whoever participate in the challenge will get a chance to win Camon 15.

Considerable hype is already created on social media websites by the brand and after the KOL’s shout out, TECNO customers are anxiously waiting for the launch of Camon 15!

TECNO’s upcoming Camon 15 will impressively increase picture quality, even after enlarging or zooming in the image to the extreme, every detail will be perfectly captured without making it blur with 48 MP ultra-quad camera.

It is anticipated that Camon15 will create a stir in the market with its launch. So get ready to add excitement to in your dull moments with Camon 15 and make your memories unforgettable.

To experience an unbelievably clearer and high-resolution image, we all have to wait till Camon 15 official launch. But believe it or not, this wait is all worthy!