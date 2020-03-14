In the horoscope of the nation, Aries lagna was rising. The lagna lord in the case of Pakistan is Mars which happens to be placed in the 3rd house and 2nd bhava.

This placement suggests that rulers of Pakistan has strong determination and will power. However, placement of Mars in the same house has created problems for each others. Rahu is placed in the 2nd house and 1st Bhava, indicating many secrets hidden between people and the administration.

The second house as per Vedic astrology is the house of speech (political statements) and it has been observed by diplomats that the political statements emanating from Pakistan are confusing and manipulative.

In a nation’s horoscope, the fourth house is considered the house of kingly throne. In the horoscope of Pakistan five planets (Sun, Mercury, Venus,Moon and Saturn) are placed in the fourth house indicating that there are many contenders to the kingly throne and the country will have to face power play problems.

Saturn stands for the rule of common man (democracy), Sun for Anarchy, Mars for Military rule and Rahu for Underworld activities. Powerful Saturn in transit always helped in the establishment of democratically elected government. Whenever Saturn transited 12th bhava of Pakistan’s horoscope, their army faced trouble and defeat.

In 1971, when Saturn was in between 12th and 1st cusp of Pakistan, a democratically elected government was abolished and East Pakistan was forced to go on a war. This ultimately resulted in formation of Bangladesh by splitting the country.

In 1999, Kargil attempt was foiled by Indian army. One more such revolution or internal conflict can happen during 2026-2030.

Pakistan will undergo heavy internal friction during its Venus (Sukra) dasa (2007-2027), which involve international isolation, downfall of economy, fear of internal revolutions, losing few trusted friends etc.

This is the period when Pakistan’s administration will be (mis)guided by religious fundamentalist groups.

The conjunction of Saturn-Ketu during early 2019 till mid 2020 is crucial for Pakistan to control internal disputes like Balochistan, Sindh etc.

However, the entire Venus dasa till November 2027 will continue to test their administration.