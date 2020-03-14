GB takes effective measures to control coronavirus: CM

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman has said that the GB administration had taken solid measures and finalized arrangements, utilizing utmost available resources to battle coronavirus on emergency basis across the region.

Talking to media Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman said according to Lab reports three tests of coronavirus were declared positive in Gilgit-Baltistan and patients are under treatment.

Two days back, Gilgit-Baltistan reported its second case, according to government spokesperson Faizullah Firaq.

He added that the patient, a 31-year-old resident of Shigar district, had a travel history of Iran.

The spokesman said that the patient is under treatment at the Skardu hospital.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old from Skardu tested positive for coronavirus. The first confirmed case in GB was of a 45-year-old woman, who arrived from Iran a few days to Gilgit before she was diagnosed.

A three-member team from the National Institute of Health (NIH) also reached Skardu, where they met with the Gilgit-Baltistan secretary.

Proper precautionary measures taken to combat the coronavirus in the region, he added. CM maintained that the patients are being provided with the best healthcare facilities in the isolation facility.