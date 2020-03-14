US declares national emergency over coronavirus

United States President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency allocating $50 billion in federal funds for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said in a statement “To unleash the full power of the federal government, I´m officially declaring a national emergency”.

He asked all US state authorities to establish emergency operation centers and said the government was speeding up testing, amid criticism about the lack of sufficient test kits countrywide.

There are 1,701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, and 40 deaths.

Several US states have taken measures to stem the infections rate, including banning large gatherings, sporting events and closing schools.

Trump said the declaration would free up to $50bn for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak.

He added that he was also giving Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws to give doctors and hospitals “flexibility” in treating patients.

The move follows an unprecedented cascade of shutdowns this week, from sports events to museums and workplaces, that is aimed at limiting large public gatherings to help slow the fast-spreading virus.

The virus originated in China last December, but Europe is now the “epicentre” of the global pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday, as several European countries reported steep rises in infections and deaths.

Italy has recorded its highest daily toll yet – 250 over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections in the country.

On 11 March, British Health Minister Nadine Dorries had diagnosed with coronavirus after falling ill. the British Health Minister Nadine Dorries, aged 62 had her symptoms confirmed said an official.