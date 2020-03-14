Greece swears in first female president

Greece’s first female president, a former high court judge, has formally sworn in to office, nearly two months after the country’s parliament voted overwhelmingly to elect her.

The swearing-in ceremony for Katerina Sakellaropoulou, 63, took place in an almost empty parliament on Friday, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Only a handful of officials and a limited number of journalists were present.

Greece has shut down schools, universities, cinemas, theatres, gyms and nightclubs, and authorities have warned people to stay home and avoid large gatherings in an effort to contain the outbreak. The country so far has 117 confirmed cases and one death. The ceremony was being covered live on state television.

As the first female president of the country, Sakellaropoulou also said she hopes her election would bring further equality for women in both “family and society,” and also prevent “obstacles simply for being born women.”

Βorn in Thessaloniki, Sakellaropoulou served as president of the Association of the Council of State Judges in 1993-1995 and in 2000-2001, Secretary General in 1985-1986 and Vice President in 2006-2008.

She also served as a member of the Central Legislative Bill Drafting Commission in 1993-1995.

Sakellaropoulou was president of the Disciplinary Board of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2013-2015. Since March 2015, she has been president of the Hellenic Society of Environmental Law, a scientific association.