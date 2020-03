Army promotes 36 brigadiers to major general

The Pakistan Army Promotion Board on Friday promoted 36 brigadiers to the rank of major general.

The meeting in this regard was held here at the General Headquarters which was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Around 25 brigadiers promoted to the higher rank belonged to various corps whereas 11 brigadiers were from the Army Medical Corps.

Those promoted are: Brigadier Faheem Amer, Brigadier Rashid Mahmood, Brigadier Abdul Moeed, Brigadier Shahid Manzoor, Brigadier Arshad Mehmood, Brigadier Atif Mansha, Brigadier Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary, Brigadier Umer Bashir, Brigadier Asad ur Rehman, Brigadier Wajid Aziz, Brigadier Kamran Tabrez Savera, Brigadier Raza Aizad, Brigadier Ch Amir Ajmal, Brigadier Jawwad Ahmed Qazi, Brigadier Ehsan Ali, Brigadier Kamran Nazir, Brigadier Shabeer Narejo, Brigadier Adil Rehmani, Brigadier Javed Dost Chandio, Brigadier Syed Asif Hussain, Brigadier Ishaq Khattak, Brigadier Ahmad Bilal, Brigadier Shahbaz Tabassum, Brigadier Zafar Iqbal and Brigadier Imran Ullah. Those approved from Army Medical Corps are: Brigadier Mohsin Qureshi, Brigadier Zaheer Akhtar, Brigadier Mahmood Sultan, Brigadier Hafeez ud Din, Brigadier Salman Saleem, Brigadier Zafar Ali, Brigadier Syed Khurram Shahzad, Brigadier Bilal Umair, Brigadier Atiq ur Rehman Slehria, Brigadier Rao Ali Shan Khan and Brigadier Abeera Choudry.