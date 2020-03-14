Lawmakers in NA seek joint session of parliament to discuss coronavirus

The lawmakers from government and the opposition parties in the National Assembly on Friday called for calling joint session of the parliament to discuss steps to control spread of coronavirus epidemic.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said joint session of parliament should be summoned immediately to discuss coronavirus and the steps being taken at the government level for controlling its spread. He said the government and the opposition should sit together to discuss the issue and devise a strategy to control it since it has already affected almost the whole world.

He said the opposition will not do politics on the issue as members of the opposition are ready to sit with the government to discuss the matter. However, he was of the view that till date, the government has not taken serious steps to control the deadly virus. He said coronavirus has disturbed the world economy and it may negatively impact Pakistan’s economy as well.

Responding to a point highlighted by the former prime minister, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood said 22 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. He said screening of coronavirus has been put in place at all the airports and about one million people have been screened so far. “We are aware of the sensitivity of the issue and the government is taking all possible steps to control the epidemic,” he added.

The minister said the government is well-prepared to prevent spread of virus. He said the government has made all-out preparations to provide necessary treatment if anyone in the country is found infected.

About not bringing back Pakistani students from China, he said it was a difficult decision but it had been taken in the best interest of the country. He said the government of China had advised Pakistan not to take back students from the affected province as they were being provided with all possible assistance and medical care.

He said emergency has been declared in Punjab while Sindh government has announced to close schools and universities in the province as preventive measures.

Member National Assembly (MNA) from Pakistan People’s Party Raja Pervaiz Asharif said state emergency should be declared in the country. He said a comprehensive awareness campaign should be launched in the country. About Sindh, he said people coming from aboard brought the virus with them. He also endorsed the proposal of calling joint session of the parliament to discuss the situation.

MQM lawmaker Ameenul Haq said his party supports the idea of other parties for calling joint session of the parliament to discuss coronavirus. He also asked for declaring emergency in the country to prevent spread of the disease.

The session was cut short by a week and proceedings prorogued due to concerns raised by treasury and opposition members over coronavirus.

When the session began on March 9, the House Business Advisory Committee had decided that the assembly was to remain in session till March 20.

The session was abruptly prorogued after Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that many members from both sides of the aisle had asked for the session to be cut short. However, the minister added that there was no need for panic and the prorogation is just a ‘precautionary measure’. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been consulted on the matter. Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri then read out the order for the prorogation of the session.