Unfair to link arrest of Mir Shakil in land case with media freedom: Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said correlating the arrest of a specific person on allegation of some business wrongdoings with freedom of media is not only unjustified but also against journalistic ethics and norms.

Addressing a press conference, she said that during the past 24 hours, a media house is trying to link the government with arrest of its editor-in-chief at the hands of National Accountability Bureau (NAB). She said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fully believes in freedom of media and is taking conducive steps to ensure its freedom. She said 22-year political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan is based on the rule of law and constitution, strengthening of institutions and implementation of law on all citizens irrespective of their status. She said that during the PTI tenure, national institutions have become vibrant and they are now performing their duties independently.

Dr Firdous said Mir Shakilur Rehman has been arrested by NAB in connection with a case related to taking undue favours from a former prime minister and chief minister. She said now as the matter is subjudice, it is not justified to hold ‘media courts’ on the issue as it is tantamount to an attempt to influence the judges. She said both parties should present their evidences in the court of law and media debate on the issue should be avoided.

She said the government came to know about the arrest of Mir Shakil from media, and did not react as the matter is related to NAB, which is an independent institution. However, she said now the government is compelled to clarify its position as the said media group is trying to malign the prime minister and defame the PTI government by claiming victimization. She asked the media house concerned to also highlight the version of the government in the case.