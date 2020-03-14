Coronavirus: irrelevant people asked to not come in courts

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court (SHC) Ahmed Ali Shaikh on Friday ordered relevant authorities to conduct sprays in SHC building, its circuit benches and other local courts to combat novel coronavirus. The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) wrote a letter to registrar SHC and requested to chief justice to ban entry of public in courts in wake of the spread of coronavirus. The SBC in its application said that thousands of people come in courts on daily basis which could lead to the outbreak of coronavirus in courts. The Council also informed the court that protecting measures are being taken across world to keep safe citizens from the virus. It also appealed for awareness campaign against coronavirus besides it requested the court to ban on shaking hands in courts. The SBC also said in its application that fever level of citizens who come in courts must be examined properly. It also requested that some designated places may be fixed for hearing. Later, the SHC registrar issued a circular which directed irrelevant and unnecessary people should not enter the courts. Only those people could enter the courts whose cases are being heard. The SHC has also ordered Secretary Health Department to take safety measurements in prisons and it also asked health and home department to conduct spray in prisons.