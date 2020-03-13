Fear of COVID-19

Sir: As we all know about the condition of all over the world due to the fever of Coronavirus everyone scared and try to protect himself. Pakistan is also including those countries who are affected by this horrible virus.

Recently Pakistan confirmed it’s 20 cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan and the government has immediately closed the educational institute.

People are enjoying holidays now, markets, restaurants, shopping malls and picnic points like Seaview are rushed. Recently we heard the news that the remaining PSL matches which are scheduled in Karachi may you find the empty stadium.

SHAHZAIB SHAIKH

Karachi