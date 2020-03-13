Rabia Butt talks about her journey in ‘Yeh Dil Mera’

‘Yeh Dil Mera‘ is a romantic thriller drama series which highlights the sensitive topic of our society which we are reluctant to talk about. Rabia Butt is playing the role of Adnan Siddiqui’s wife, Sahira. She took to Instagram and talked about the death of Mir Farooq.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Did you watch episode of #yehdilmera??? And were you also shaken to the core. Out of all the possible ways of death, Mir farouq chose the ugliest one without even confronting Sahira for once.”

The Yeh Dil Mera actress further said, “May God bless Sahira’s soul And not to forget “What a man sows he shall reap”. He shall be answerable to all those cold-blooded murders (well only if the writer allows)”

“Okay guys bye bye. It was a nice journey of being with you all in Yeh dil mera. Until next time,” Rabia butt said.

She shared a throwback picture of a time when Sahira and Mir Farooq spent good days of their marriage.

Yeh Mere Dil is an amazing series with a unique script. The star-studded cast of the drama also includes popular real-life couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir. The series has been highly appreciated by the audience.