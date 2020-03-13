Actor Feroze Khan recently announced that he will not be working as an actor now. He quit showbiz and will live his life according to the teaching of Islam. For a living, Feroze Khan is going to start his own clothing line very soon.

He said that he is working on his own brand and will announce the news in the coming days. He further added that he got an offer of the main role for a Hollywood movie, but he rejected it. He chose the path of Allah and will continue to provide his services for the teaching of Islam.

Are you all excited to see Feroze Khan’s clothing brand?