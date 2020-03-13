Fahad Mustafa and Mahira bond well

After a lot of Twitter banter and ideas about starring together, actors Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa were finally roped in to play the leads in Nabeel Qureshi’s ‘Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad.’

The shoot kick started last year and the two have now successfully wrapped up the shooting of the film now.

Recently appearing on a web talk show, Fahad Mustafa talked about his instant connection with Mahira Khan when they met on the sets of the film.

“Mahira Khan is an absolutely positive person. There are people you work with and yet you cannot form a connection with, but my connection with Mahira was instant. It was an absolute delight to work with her,” said Fahad.

Fahad went on to state that he and Mahira had danced amazingly together. “I feel mine and Mahira’s dance number will be the best till date,” claimed the Actor in Law star.

While talking about a lot of other issues, Fahad Mustafa shared that he didn’t feel like commenting on the current Khalil ur Rehman Qamar situation. Although members of the Quaid E Azam Zindabad team, Mahira, Nabeel and Fizza Ali Meeerza had commented on it, Fahad said, “Its their wish if they want to comment on the issue. I know Khalil ur Rehman Qamar as a writer and I have nothing to do with his personal beliefs.”