Go inside Zendaya’s magical $4 million home

There’s no place like home for Zendaya. When not walking a red carpet, posing for a prestigious publication or shooting one of her successful shows, the Hollywood star likes to enjoy some rest and relaxation at her private house tucked away in the San Fernando Valley.

As first reported by Variety, the 23-year-old recently purchased property in Encino that sits on “magical, private and gated 3.72 acres” of land.

Sold at just under $4 million, the home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and comes out to more than 5,100 square feet. According to the listing, the estate property offers stunning views and is close to hiking trails and great schools.

A sparkling pool and guest house is available for invited visitors. The main house also includes hardwood floors throughout, a giant open kitchen, multiple fireplaces and a master suite complete with a built-in soaking tub and private balcony. Yes, we want to score an invite to the special space too.

The secluded estate is well deserved for a Hollywood star who continues to earn huge success on and off screen.

In addition to roles in projects like Euphoria, Spider-Man: Far from Home and The Greatest Showman, the former Disney star is also a fashion icon who had quite the presence at Fashion Week.

And most recently, Zendaya was “incredibly honoured” to land the cover of Vogue Australia.

While it’s unclear if the actress will move into her new property, records obtained by Variety reveal that she recently put the property up for rent late last year. The house has since been removed from the market, but it’s not clear if Zendaya received a tenant.

As they like to say, it never hurts to have options.