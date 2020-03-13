PCB reschedule PSL matches, final to take place on March 18

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said that the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 will continue according to its schedule amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, even if the league loses its foreign stars.

The board, in a conference call with franchise owners, decided to allow players and support personnel to withdraw from the PSL, saying that suitable replacements will be approved by the Technical Committee.

The #HBLPSLV schedule has been tweaked. The tournament will now end on the 18th of March. Please click here for more details: https://t.co/3jLE8GwIxh pic.twitter.com/AaMkrg73Sc — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 13, 2020

The decision means PSL 5 will be reduced by four days and there will now be 33 matches as opposed to 34.

According to the revised schedule, the 17 March semi-finals will be double-headers and will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The first semi-final will be played between table-toppers with the fourth-placed side at 2 pm. This match will be followed by the second semi-final, which will begin at 7 pm, between the second and third-placed teams. The final will be played on 18 March and will start at 7 pm.

Revised schedule:

13 March – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans at Karachi

14 March – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United at Karachi

15 March – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars at Lahore

15 March – Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings at Karachi

17 March – 1st semi-final (1 v 4); 2nd semi-final (2 v 3) at Lahore

18 March – Final at Lahore