PCB allows all foreign players who wish to go back to their homes to pull out their contracts with PSL5.

As per the reports, 10 foreign players and 2 coaches, currently playing in 4 different PSL franchises are ready to leave.

The Board took the decision for security and safety of the players amid fears of Coronavirus.

Earlier, the board considered the request and imposed ban on general spectators except the media representatives, commercial partners, payers and the franchise owners and their families. PCB also advised the players not to shake hands with each other and barred them from giving autograph and making selfies with the players.

PCB Chief Executive Officer Waseem Khan said that they would ensure security and safety of the players and staffers amid Coroanvirus. He also regretted over the situation and grounds empty from spectators. He said the decision was taken after Sindh government asked to hold matches without spectators and this decision was important.

Meanwhile, KPK Govt announced 15 days holidays for all Education Institutions in province. Metric exams are also postponed.