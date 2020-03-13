Qureshi urges diplomats to mould themselves according to modern demands of diplomacy

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the diplomats on Thursday while addressing the Graduation Ceremony of 28th Diplomatic Course for Foreign Diplomats at the ministry of foreign affairs, to adopt a pro-active approach and mold themselves according to modern demands of diplomacy.

The diplomatic course was conducted at Foreign Service Academy, a press release issued by the ministry of foreign here said.

Thirty three diplomats of 24 countries attended the graduation ceremony.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi distributed certificates among the participants and congratulated them on completion of the course.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Director General Foreign Service Academy Nadeem Riaz and high official of the ministry also attended the ceremony.

Foreign diplomats praised the Foreign Service Academy for traditional Pakistani hospitality and the provision of a high-level course.