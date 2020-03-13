Electronic Entertainment Expo 2020 canceled amid Coronavirus

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Los Angeles’ annual video game convention, has been canceled amid ongoing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry…we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020,” the Entertainment Software Association, which organizes E3, said in a statement Wednesday morning. The event was scheduled to take place between June 9-11.

Recent months have seen a rash of cancellations of planned public events, both within the video game industry and beyond. In March, the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco was postponed amid concerns over the outbreak, while numerous esports tournaments across the globe have also been rescheduled, postponed or outright canceled.

The organization added that it will contact exhibitors and attendees about providing full refunds for passes, and that it is considering ways to “coordinate an online experience” in lieu of the in-person event. It also maintained that E3 will return in 2021.

Cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern California, and the World Health Organization has classified it as a pandemic. With E3 attracting people from around the world, it’s logical that the ESA would choose to cancel the event.

But companies have also increasingly turned to their direct channels to provide news to consumers. Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft frequently host live-streamed events to announce games and consoles, making E3 seem less relevant. Both Sony and Nintendo have also moved their traditional E3 press conferences fully online in recent years.