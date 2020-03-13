Mount Everest shut down after Nepal suspends permits over coronavirus threats

Nepal on Friday barred climbers from all mountains — including Everest — over the coronavirus pandemic, in a major blow to its tourism industry.

The Himalayan country, which has so far confirmed one coronavirus case, earns 4.4 million dollars a year from climbing permits while the losses to expedition organisers will be even higher.

Expedition organisers and Nepal tourism professionals said the move, which came a day after China barred access from its side, was justified but would cause a financial disaster.

Nepal, still recovering from a devastating 2015 earthquake, was also hoping to attract two million tourists for the first time in 2020, celebrating it as a visit Nepal year.

US-based Furtenbach Adventures cancelled a move to shift its operations to Nepal after China closed the mountain on Thursday.

“This is disappointing news for both our expedition leaders and our clients who have trained for months for this year’s climb,” expedition organiser Lukas Furtenbach said in a statement.

The traffic-clogged season saw 11 deaths on the peaks, with at least four blamed on overfilling. Mount Everest is Earth’s highest mountain above sea level, attracts a huge number of mountaineers from across the globe.

Every spring a tented city of hundreds of foreign climbers and support staff grows at the foot of Everest and other peaks. All have to live in close quarters.

According to the minister for health, Nepal has so far reported only one case of coronavirus, however, the government taking all possible steps to curb the spared of the diseases.