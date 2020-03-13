President Arif Alvi shares advise for Friday prayers

In wake of precautionary measures of coronavirus pandemic, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi shared advice for Friday prayers.

President Alvi took to Twitter and shared hadith of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) and said, “Sick should not be mixed with healthy.”

Prophet ﷺ said ‘Sick should not be mixed with healthy’

For Juma follow govt instructions but for time being:

Pray @ home if:

1 U have fever/cough/cold

2 U are a senior citizen, minor, asthmatic etc

If u r going to mosque:

3 Make wudhu @ home, wash hands with soap for 20 sec

March 12, 2020

4 Take ur prayer rug or cloth for Sajda & hold breadh when prostrating

5 Avoid handshakes, hugs, close contact with others

6 Use tissue, sleeve, hand on mouth to cough/sneeze

7 Leave mosque & pray sunnah at home.

Remember u r taking care of yourself & others. Allah will forgive

With the disease spreading across the globe, we will most likely witness greater travel bans restricting people to move freely due to the virus.

The coronavirus has been spread in Pakistan and has affected 21 people. In which 15 cases have been confirmed in Karachi.