Friday, March 13, 2020


President Arif Alvi shares advise for Friday prayers

Web Desk

In wake of precautionary measures of coronavirus pandemic, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi shared advice for Friday prayers.

President Alvi took to Twitter and shared hadith of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) and said, “Sick should not be mixed with healthy.”

With the disease spreading across the globe, we will most likely witness greater travel bans restricting people to move freely due to the virus.

The coronavirus has been spread in Pakistan and has affected 21 people. In which 15 cases have been confirmed in Karachi.

