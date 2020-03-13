You can now hold a function at Punjab Governor House

Following recreation tours for the general public, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has announced that Governor’s House doors will be opened for wedding and commercial events.

“The estate will be rented out for commercial events only and no political party will be allowed to host its function at the Governor’s House”, said Ch. Sarwar.

“We believe the business plan will help the Governor’s House to reduce its burden on the public kitty. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has made this business plan as its promise and all earnings of these functions will be directly deposited in the government of Pakistan’s account,” he added.

Addressing a news conference at the Governor’s House on Wednesday, Sarwar announced the lawn of the building was available for corporate events at Rs1 million per function while any kind of function can be hosted for Rs500,000 in Darbar Hall.

There are too many rumours about Governor’s House expenditures, he pointed out, adding, “let me tell you that the monthly expense of the Governor’s House other than staff salaries is Rs1 million and we are gradually bringing down this amount.