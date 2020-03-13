Kate gives cold shoulder to Meghan and Harry at Commonwealth Day

There are reports that the Queen has been making a huge effort to include Harry and Meghan, reportedly telling her grandson during a four hour heart to heart, that he is ‘very much loved’ and ‘would always be welcomed back’.

It was Prince William and Kate Middleton’s actions however that made the most news, as the Cambridge couple appeared to give Harry and Meghan the cold shoulder at their final event ever.

According to footage of the event, which caught the attention of experts, the Duchess of Cambridge apparently looked away as Sussexes waved at her at the beginning of the ceremony.

“Possibly she was tired but she didn’t look overjoyed. To be honest I think Kate has taken it all badly. She Harry and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad,” said an expert on the royal family while talking to Vanity Fair.

And it was not just Kate who avoid Meghan and Harry. Dearest brother William, who was once extremely close to younger Harry also seemed to maintain distance with the Duke of Sussex and his wife.

Reportedly, after attending the event, Meghan left the UK to join her son, Archie, in Canada. Meanwhile, Harry is still in the country. A source recently revealed that Harry misses William and Kate. However, the insider asserted that he and Meghan are in no hurry to mend their relationship with the royal family. Harry and Meghan will officially step down from royal duties on March 31, 2020.

Despite stepping down and being stripped of certain titles and privileges, Harry and Meghan will continue as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, while the duchess retains her Association of Commonwealth Universities patronage.