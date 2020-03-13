US hits Kata’ib Hezbollah weapon storage sites in Iraq

The United States conducted airstrikes on facilities in Iraq on Thursday in retaliation for an attack that killed two U.S. service members, U.S. military officials said.

The Pentagon said the strikes targeted five Kata’ib Hezbollah storage facilities that housed weapons used to target coalition troops. The retaliatory strikes were a direct response to Wednesday’s rocket attack on Camp Taji.

At least 14 others were injured when some 30 rockets were fired at Camp Taji, an Iraqi base north of Baghdad.

“The United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in the same statement. “As we have demonstrated in recent months, we will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region.”

Several local Iraqi media outlets reported that the U.S. targeted Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization) forces and Hezbollah group in Babil, Karbala, Saladin, Anbar and other provinces.

Iraqi authorities have yet to issue a statement on the strikes.

Hashd al-Shaabi is an umbrella group of armed Shia factions. Leaders of some of these groups are closely affiliated with Iran. The group has been officially subordinated to the Iraqi military.

Also on Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed a bill, introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and passed out of the Senate a month ago, barring President Donald Trump from using military force against Iran without consent from Congress.

Trump has promised to veto the bill.