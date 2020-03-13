PIA suffers billions in losses amid Coronavirus outbreak

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced lost of Rs. 2 billion during the Coronavirus outbreak.

They further said that 34 flights to Medina and 13 to Mecca were scheduled weekly for business visa and iqama holders despite fewer passengers. It was reported that a 48-hour ban on Umrah pilgrims imposed by the Saudi government to avoid spreading coronavirus cost Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) approximately Rs180 million.

In separate development, PIA has decided to suspend direct flights to Italy’s financial hub, Milan, amid coronavirus outbreak.

The decision had reportedly been taken in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in Italy, especially in Milan, which has claimed over 463 lives so far.

PIA operates flights to Milan from Lahore and Islamabad airports. Sources said the flight operations to Milan would remain suspended till March 31.