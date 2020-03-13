PM to call emergency meeting on Coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to call an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The three services chiefs, the federal ministers for interior, foreign and law affairs will be in attendance in the meeting.

The meeting will take a decision on whether or not to declare a national emergency over the virus outbreak.

National Health Services has requested government to impose national emergency over coronavirus.

Sources revealed that addressing the parliamentary party meeting, which also took the legislators into confidence on the government decision to move a bill in the National Assembly for creation of South Punjab province, the prime minister said that the coronavirus was under control, appreciating the preventive measures so far taken on this count. However, he assured the meeting, also attended by the government allied parties, that negligence in prevention of the ailment would not be tolerated at all.

Notably, Punjab has declared medical emergency in the province in view of the coronavirus threat Thursday.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Chief Minister Secretariat, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the Cabinet Committee met earlier in the day chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and the after extensive deliberations; the Committee has decided to announce medical emergency in Punjab.