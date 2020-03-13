Canadian PM Trudeau’s wife tests positive for coronavirus

The wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said late Thursday.v “Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement.“Following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” it said. “The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” but will not be tested.According to Earlier statement, the symptoms of Coronavirus appears in Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau when she returns from Britain, she feels “a low fever late last night,” She immediately sought medical advice and testing. Trudeau is not the only Canadian political leader to go into isolation.Mr Trudeau was scheduled to hold meetings over the next two days in Ottawa with provincial premiers and First Nations leaders. Those meetings have been postponed.Mr Trudeau will now be speaking with those provincial counterparts over the phone, with the topic focusing on Canada’s response to the pandemic, said the prime minister’s office in a statement on Thursday morning.New Democrat Party leader Jagmeet Singh also said he is self-isolating after experiencing flu-like symptoms.The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, was first detected in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 114 countries.The global death toll is now over 4,900, with more than 134,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared the outbreak “a pandemic.”