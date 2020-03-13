Established in a prime location, Maroof International Hospital first opened its doors to patients in 2009, since providing healthcare services to the residents of Islamabad, its surrounding territories as well as international patients. Offering a wide array of medical, surgical, preventive and 24 hours diagnostic healthcare solutions under one roof, weare proud ofthe quality of servicesprovided as well as our focus on hospitality and amenity provision.

From diagnosis to treatment, Maroof International Hospital is a one window solution that offers the following services:

OPD CLINICS:

Maroof International Hospital takes immensepride in the fact that it retainsconsultants and doctors for almost every medical specialty in its team who are not only highly qualified but also bring years of experience from USA, UK and Ireland. Our OPD specialties are:

Internal Medicine, Pulmonology, General Surgery, Orthopedics, Geriatrics, Urology and Transplant Surgery, Nephrology, Cardiology/ Cath Lab, Gastroenterology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, Pediatric Surgery & Cardiology, Vascular Surgery, Ophthalmology Dermatology, Psychology, Psychiatrics, Neurology, Neurosurgery, ENT, Rheumatology

Burn & Plastic Surgery,Dental Services

DIAGNOSTICS:

Providing healthcare services is incomplete without anappropriatediagnostic setup. To facilitate patients and consultants, Maroof International Hospital has a comprehensivein-house range of diagnostic services with state-of-the-art equipment and experienced staff. These diagnosticservices are available 24/7 and include the following:

Radiology:Digital X-Rays of all body regions,Digital fluoroscopy (DICOM System) ,Mammography with facility for stereotactic biopsy of the lesions not adequately visible on USG.,3D & 4D Ultrasound,64 Slice CT scan with MPR, MIP, 3D & Surface rendered Images with facilities of;DEXA Scan

Laboratory:Blood Bank,Chemical Pathology, Cytopathology, Haemotology, Histopathology, Hormone Assays, Microbiology, Serology, Routine Chemistry, Special Chemistry

IN-PATIENT SERVICES:

Maroof International Hospital offers a comprehensive range of in-hospital accommodations from affordable sharing rooms to ExecutiveSuites. All hospital rooms have been designed with patient comfort, safety and hospitality provision in mind.

All rooms include the following amenities: Electronic adjustable beds, Computerized personal nurse call system, Guest couch, Individually controlled room air conditioning, Attached washrooms with complimentary premium bathroom amenities

24/7 EMERGENCY SERVICES:

Maroof International Hospital retains a fully developed Emergency Department that is always ready to save lives. Our ER Department is comprised of individual and separated male and female wards, a resuscitation room, two triage rooms and a minor Operation Theater (OT). This department is headed by our internationally qualified consultant in emergency medicine Dr. Mir Abdul Waheed(MBBS, MRCSEd, MRCEM,MACEP,FRCEM).

SPECIAL CARE SERVICES:

In order to excel in care provision, MIH has developed one of the best special care services in order to cater for intensive care patients,considering the individual and often highly specific needs of such patients.Our goal is to ensure only the best service, both in quality and accuracy of patient carewhilst also ensuring timely action of treatment. Our special care services include:OT,ICU (State of the art with 9 beds, negative suction & isolation rooms),CCU, Cath Lab, NICU, Dialysis unit, Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation

MAROOF TRUST

Good health is the basic right of every human being, though not always readily available for all. In order to ensure the needy and deserving also receive access to basic health facilities, Maroof International Hospital has its own registered Trust, in order to facilitate the impoverished of the twin cities. This Trust organizes free medical camps on a regular basis in areas lacking basic health facilities, providing free consultations by Maroof’s own specialists in addition to free checkups for vitals and even free medication for those in need.

Message from Chairman:

Ch. Naseer Ahmed, Chairman Maroof International Hospital

I started this hospital back in 2009 as a basic healthcare provider and named it after my mother, thelate Maroof Begum. Little did I know that it would prosper into a one-stop solution for all medical services within the decade. I hope and pray that it becomes a source of good health to everyone that enters its doors with pain and may it become the best health solution provider to the twin cities’ residents.

Message from CEO:

Ch. Haroon Naseer, CEO Maroof International Hospital

I firmly believe that until health care is truly universal and easily accessible, our goal should never be anything other than the provision of top quality, professional service without discrimination. We endeavor day in day out to make Maroof International one of the best private sector healthcare providers in order to give Pakistan’s healthcare industry the much-needed development boost which is so desperately needed.

Message from Medical Director:

Dr. Mir Abdul Waheed, Medical Director Maroof International Hospital

It is without question that those in the health care field owe a great responsibility to the public at large. Indeed, the goal of any clinician and medical specialist is to ensure the alleviation of the pain of those that put their trust in us. Maroof International has proven time and again that it will always cater to the needs of patients above all else, ensuring that health care access is truly without creed or caste.