Rejection, competition, fear of failure, family expectations, humiliation, feeling worthless, insomnia and surroundings are some of the many reasons to put oneself in depression. Now the question emanates here that ‘What is Depression’? Is it sadness or grief due to some unfortunate situation? Not at all, it’s more than sadness; society perceives it wrongly. Everybody can experience it irrespective of economic conditions, relationship and networking. Sometimes, there is nothing wrong with it and everything sounds perfect but one falls into depression, its normal, its natural, it’s not a matter of faith always – a phase that keeps striking at regular intervals but persistency is not good at all, which leads to clinical depression. Indeed, clinical depression is dangerous and sought treatment as per need.

Some experts contemplate it mood disorder owing to a persistent feeling of sadness, loss of interest and may lead to a variety of physical and emotional problems such as inferiority complex, hopelessness associated with other disorders. One must understand that it’s a combination of both psychological and physical factors. Psychological factors include sleeplessness, loneliness, negative thoughts, failures etc. as mentioned above which give rise to physical factors such as chemical imbalances in the brain associated with serotonin (happy chemical), dopamine (feel good chemical) and cortisol(stress hormone) abnormality. It’s not as simple as it is thought. It really needs psychological and pharmacological treatments and medical aid same as for fever or any other disease as per National Institute of Mental Health.

World Health Organization (WHO) refers depression a mental disorder asover 260 million people of all ages undergo from this menace and almost 0.8 million suicides are reported globally . WHO further termed it a leading cause of disability worldwide and is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease.

In today’s scenario, youngest generation is suffering from this dilemma, which may lead to deep disappointment because they are overemotional, excited and reactive. USA alone identified 10% of adults struggling with depression. No doubt, adolescence is always troubling because of surroundings. Teens are often assaulted and taunted by conflicting messages from parents, relatives, friends and society. Hence, they feel that their lives are surrounded with darkness. They are confused, uncertain, shy, stressed and hopeless. Even small kids are taking pills. This may increase the use of narcotics. Teens and Adults guidance is the need of the hour more than ever. To get fruitful results, courses to cope with these stresses must be there at all levels in school and colleges. Moreover, in our society, psychiatrist is scary and terrifying word. Many of us do not like to be referred to psychiatrist. No it’s not that simple, it can even kill you or make your life miserable. Factors are numerous, it’s not only economical otherwise UK would not launch Ministry of loneliness.

At some point, we all have been through depression due to feeling empty, sleeplessness, and darkness with no sign of dawn, failures, infinite pain, no relief, losing interest, excitement, loss of appetite, restlessness and feeling worthlessness. It happens due to our surroundings, relatives, friends, family members and expectations. The impact of above mentioned feelings can alleviate over time so it cannot be termed as depression. But overthinking and persistency of these negative thoughts along with surroundings makes this Pandora box of darkness to surround you badly and this may lead to physical changes in the body. This would have some impact on bodily cells and organs particularly stomach. For this, medical attention is mandatory.

However, to cope with the evil of depression, stress management is essential. Remember, we are our own hero to manage it in a best possible way through connection with nature like feeling the cool breeze of the morning, the rising of sun and walking barefooted on wet grass. One may cope with depression challenge by preparing breakfast, socializing, meeting beloved ones and sharing what pinches, changing dietary habits and monotonous routine, increasing water intake to dilute stress hormones, company of kids, melodious voices of birds, innovation, book reading, movies, songs, shopping, exercise treating others with love andby managing sleeping pattern. These are some of the many ways to get rid of stress and depression. We shouldn’t forget that our one and only brain is not a dumping site to dump useless things and shits. It’s not a judicious approach at all. Be positive, be creative and be proactive…

Haider Ali is young professional works as a Health Safety & Environment Officer in ShaukatKhanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH & RC), holds a degree in MPhil Environmental Science from Government College University, Lahore. He writes on burning issues and has been involved in various projects.