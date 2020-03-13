Coronavirus Pandemic Remaining ODIs against South Africa to be played in empty stadiums

MUMBAI: The remaining two matches of India’s ODI series against South Africa will be played in empty stadiums due to the ongoing situation surrounding the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Thursday. The sports ministry has issued an advisory that in case it’s unavoidable to postpone a sporting event, then it is preferable that it be conducted without a large public gathering.

The BCCI statement read: “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been working closely with the Government of India along with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) in the wake of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. After holding discussions with the MYAS and MOHFW, the BCCI has decided that that the remaining two One-day Internationals (ODIs) of the three-match series of South Africa tour of India, 2020, will be played without any public gathering, including spectators. The World Health Organisation (WHO), on Wednesday, assessed that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic. The BCCI is making every effort for compliance with the regulatory bodies of the Government of India and ensure the safety of our athletes and valued fans. The BCCI will continue to take guidance from the Government of India and state regulatory bodies.” The government had already advised the board against conducting the Indian Premier League, leaving the decision to the organisers without imposing a ban. The second ODI is scheduled for March 15 (Lucknow) and the third and final game will be played in Kolkata on March 18.