First round of 59th National Golf Championship washed out

ISLAMABAD: The 59th National Amateur Golf Championship of Pakistan started off on a wet note to an extent that rain and thunder prevented any golfing action at the Islamabad Golf Course here on Thursday, the first day of this four-day championship. Interestingly, Islamabad Golf Course has a terrain that counters any kind of water collection and under normal rainy conditions this course is fit to play as soon as the rain stops. But yesterday the downpour just would not stop and left the fairways and greens virtually flooded. Inspection was carried out by Dr Ali Haider, tournament director, and Muhammad Zahid, chief referee, and they decided that conditions were not favourable for a start action in the international golf championship. Hence the first days round was cancelled . It is expected that Friday’s round will commence on time at 7:00 am in the morning and the first round cancellation has called for rescheduling of the main individual amateur title event which will be contested over three rounds. As for the Inter Association Team Match, it will take place on March 13 and 14 while JR Jayewardene Trophy between Sri Lanka and Pakistan will be held on March 13 (today). This was originally scheduled for March 12.