‘Sindh adopting all basic protective measures to control coronavirus’

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that so far, 198 people had been tested for the coronavirus, out of which 14 people were found affected by the virus.

Provincial Minister for Information said that the meeting of the task force was being presided over by Sindh Chief Minister on a daily basis at Chief Minister’s House to conduct a detailed review of the situation arise after spread of the coronavirus. He said this while addressing a press conference on Thursday. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was personally monitoring the situation related to the coronavirus. The Minister said that People coming from abroad were were being screened, while people coming from Taftan had been tested. He said that 1500 people were contacted by the government in Sindh and anyone suspected of them was tested for the Coronavirus. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah made it clear that the coronavirus was not spreading in the province, rather it was found in people coming from abroad.

Referring to the Pakistan Super League’s matches in Karachi, the provincial minister said it was the choice of every person whether he wanted to watch the match or not, the government had completed all its arrangements. He said that decision regarding schools closure would be taken at a meeting of the Steering Committee of the Education Department.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should have convened a meeting of all four chief ministers on the situation arising from the Coronavirus. The provincial Minister for Information said that the Prime Minister had not yet contacted the Chief Minister Sindh in this regard. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that all countries were making excellent arrangements to deal with the Coronavirus but our Prime Minister had not yet called a single meeting in this regard. He labelled Imran Khan as a Prime Minister on tweets only.

Responding to a question, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the government had taken strict action against those who were selling expensive masks. Provincial Minister for Information said that everyone did not need to wear a mask. He said that the use of ordinary soaps and sanitizers could be beneficial for people in this situation. The provincial Minister said that the responsibility of screening at the airports was with the federal government but the Health Department of Sindh had also provided staff for the same. He said that Saudi Arabia and other countries were following rigorous procedure of screening and that people were kept waiting for several hours in these countries. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that it was good to know that the common people were also offering Masks to the people as safety precaution. Responding to a question, the Sindh Minister for Information and Lical Government said that Sindh government was going to set up courts of Sindh Building Control Authority to prevent illegal construction in the province. He said that 28 officers of Sindh Building Control Authority involved in illegal construction had been suspended and they would be arrested soon. Answering another question, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that a decision on wheat procurement would be made soon. Responding to another question, the provincial Minister for information and Local Government said that cybercrime watchers had been approached to check fake news running on social media.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while addressing a seminar as chief guest at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said that Sindh government was striving to provide all the facilities to the citizens of Karachi similar to those available in other international cities. Provincial Minister Information and Local Government said that work had been started for the restoration of Karachi Circular Railway as per the directions of the Supreme Court and the cooperation of the federal government would also be required in this regard. He said that the restoration of Karachi Circular Railway would reduce the pressure on the roads and provide people with cheaper and better transport, while on the other hand it would also be beneficial for the improvement the environment. He said that in accordance with the vision and directives of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari work on the Urban Forestry had also been started in Karachi and soon one of the largest urban forests of the world would be established with Lyari Riverbed. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that strict action was also being taken against illegal constructions and encroachments in Karachi and soon all illegal encroachments would be abolished. He thanked the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry office bearers for inviting him and giving him an opportunity to express his views.