Nine dead in recent rain-related incidents across KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: At least nine people have died and 11 others injured during the recent rain-related incidents in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

According to the spokesman of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), other than the loss of human lives, the infrastructure including 11 housing units also sustained damage during the ongoing rains.

The PDMA has directed its officials to expedite rescue activities aimed at facilitating the people in the rain-hit districts.

“We are also in touch with the district administrations and extending complete support to them for rehabilitation of those affected,” he said.

Meanwhile, at least two people died and another injured when roof of a house collapsed in Faisalabad on Thursday.

According to details, dilapidated roof of a house located in Dijikot area of Faisalabad suddenly came down after heavy rain lashed the area.

Three people present in the house were buried on the rubble of which Shahid and Niaz died while Khushi Muhammad was critically injured.

The rescue teams reached the scene, pulled out the bodies and injured from the debris. The bodies were handed over to heirs for burial and the injured was shifted to hospital for burial.