Over 86,000 selected through ballot for govt Hajj scheme

As many as 86,765 intending pilgrims were selected through balloting on Thursday to perform Hajj under the government scheme this year.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noorul Haq Qadri performed the computerized balloting at his office today.

The 86,765 intending pilgrims out of the 149,295 were selected through transparent balloting to perform the religious obligation under the government Hajj scheme 2020. The successful applicants will be informed about the balloting results via SMS. They can also check the ballot results on the ministry’s website by entering either their CNIC number or the Hajj application number. Felicitating the successful candidates, Religious minister Noorul Haq Qadri directed the intending pilgrims to submit their medical certificates by March 19 in the concerned banks.