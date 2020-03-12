Shehbaz demands public health emergency to battle coronavirus

Leader of the opposition Mian Shehbaz Sharif has demanded the declaration of a public health emergency by the government amid fears of coronavirus. The leader said that the government must show seriousness and maturity in wake of the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations declaring coronavirus a ‘global pandemic’. He asked for the formulation of a country-wide strategy based on measures, arrangements, precautions and awareness. He demanded the immediate resolution of concerns put forward by Chief Minister Sindh and his team despite whose efforts, the Prime Minister has failed to get in contact with. This is condemnable and criminally negligent as influence of politics over sensitive public health matters is unbecoming of the Prime minister’s oath. Shehbaz Sharif said that international leaders have prioritized fighting the virus in their countries but Imran Khan has not even bothered to call a single meeting which shows his callous attitude towards such a serious matter. He said that airports, sea-ports and country’s borders are under federal control, had the screening on these entry points been effective, this many cases would not have surfaced.