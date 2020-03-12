Bench and bar two wheels of chariot of justice: Farogh

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem Thursday said that bar and bench are two wheels of the chariot of justice and that judiciary can never be independent until the bar is independent.

Addressing a ceremony organised here by the Islamabad Bar Association, the minister said bar and bench need to be on the same page to ensure independence of judiciary in the country. “Judiciary doesn’t mean judges alone … bar is also a part of the judiciary,” he said, adding that the lawyer community has a crucial role to play in enactment of new laws in the country which can help Pakistan turn into a real welfare state.

The minister said the first and foremost requirement for judicial independence is the financial independence. “On the economic front, Pakistan has been passing through a very tough period, but things have started getting better now,” he said, adding that at present, the macro-economic indicators of the country are painting an encouraging picture of economy. “The country still faces a plethora of problems, but good news have started coming in from some quarters,” he said. “It is still a long way to go … but one thing I would like to assure you is that everyone in the current set-up is playing his part quite honestly and is very much part of a national effort to put the country on the road to progress,” he added.

The minister said the government is very much aware of the issues being faced by the lawyer community. “I am feeling much enthusiastic at present … I feel as if I have come here to me own house,” he said, adding that his ministry is endeavouring to resolve the lawyers’ problems. “But I won’t be able to achieve it alone … your cooperation and support is of utmost importance,” he said.

Barrister Farogh Naseem said all efforts are being made to complete the building of Islamabad High Court in the current year. “Islamabad katcheri has to be shifted to the Islamabad high Court building. We will inaugurate judicial and lawyer complex this year. Bar funds for this year are being increased from Rs 2.5 million to Rs 5 million,” he said, adding that the funds will be further increased after inauguration of library and other projects.

The minister said assistant and additional advocate generals will be appointed in Islamabad just like in provinces. He said a facilitation centre for lawyers is also under consideration in the federal capital. “Islamabad is the most important city since all national-level legislation is done here,” he said, and urged the lawyer leaders to set up committees for resolution of their problems. He also stressed upon the lawyer community to create financial resources for themselves. “Government should fund bar councils but bars should also establish such assets for themselves which can prove to be a financial resource for them and help them cover their running expenses,” he said. “This will give bar councils financial independence which will in turn result into judicial independence in the country,” he maintained.

The minister advised lawyers to not involve in activities bringing bad name to the profession. “Black sheep are present in every segment of the society but we have to portray a positive image of the lawyer community. Being custodians of law, you have to be a role model for others,” he said, and urged the lawyer community to submit proposals if there is need for legislation on any issues in the country.

Earlier, speaking to the ceremony, Islamabad Bar Association President Malik Zafar Khokhar called upon the minister to ensure rotation of judges in Islamabad courts. “Some judges are here for the last seven to eight years. We urge you to implement rotation policy of judges,” he said, and also demanded that the government allocate funds for maintenance of buildings and other infrastructure which are in a dilapidated condition.

In his speech, Pakistan Bar Council Member Shoaib Shaheen appreciated the efforts of Barrister Farogh Naseem for welfare of the lawyer community. He called upon the minister to announce the establishment of District Katcheri Complex and allocate necessary funds for the purpose. He also called for implementation of rotation policy of judges in the federal capital.