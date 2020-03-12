Coronavirus becomes pandemic

A Tableeghi congregation in Raiwind is going on while Pakistan Super League-5 is also moving ahead, attracting crowd to capacity. This is in one part of the world. On the other hand, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has upgraded the level of coronavirus to a pandemic, setting a new world order where every country is cutting off or limiting flight connections from the rest of the world and arranging health measures to cope with the possible influx of virus infected people. In Pakistan, coronavirus-related activities are restricted to (half-hearted) thermal screening at airports, parts and border points besides setting up of quarantine facilities across the country. So far, Pakistan has detected 20 cases, most of them in Karachi. This should have triggered a flurry of activity without any panic across the country. So far, only Sindh and Balochistan governments have come up with measures to quarantine suspected cases. The level of the looming threat, however, demands more robust and innovative approaches. In this place, we have already suggested, and we are repeating that all sorts of public gatherings should be banned. The government should stop the PSL matches and the Raiwind congregation right away.

The public, however, is learning to how to react to virus throughout Pakistan through smart and self-made rules. Several offices and workplaces have warned against shaking hands. This is a smart way to fight coronavirus. The public has yet to learn about staying away from big crowds, as shopping malls and public places are still pretty crowded. In some cases, the public has exhibited panic buying and stocked prescription medication and food to face in-home isolation. Earlier, we saw panic buying and hoarding of face masks. Thanks to health experts’ campaign on social media explaining that face mask is not a necessary, they are back on the shelf. Similarly, more and more people are turning to washing hands frequently. This is the best way to clean germs, and to remain safe. People caught coughing and sneezing at public places are now frowned upon. These are good signs that people are concerned about the pandemic and take extraordinary-but-rational measures to avoid infection of COVID-19. A step taken by one person is also for a whole community. When the public is taking that many measures, health officials should also come up with extra measures for their safety. These are the only ways to limit coronavirus cases and of course, death toll. *